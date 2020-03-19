June 10, 1996 - March 16, 2020
Watertown -- Our son Alexander "Alex" L. Weihert, 23, of Watertown passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 16, 2020 at his home.
Alex, aka Pooh, aka Pretty Boi, aka Moose, was born on June 10, 1996 in Watertown, the son of Robert and Priscilla (Degner) Weihert. Alex enjoyed hunting, fishing, swimming, and had a soft spot for animals. Alex always knew what to do in any given situation, a very fast thinker. He touched and made an impression on many lives. Alex was very exuberant and always ready to go.
Alex is survived by his parents, siblings: Gabrielle Weihert and Lukas Weihert, paternal grandparents Robert and Linda Weihert Sr. and maternal grandparents Franklin Degner and Marianna Eske. He is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
A visitation for Alex will be held from 9:00-11:00am on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Watertown with limited entrance. A service for the immediate family will be held following the visitation. Friends and family may also observe the funeral via Facebook live on the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Watertown/Waterloo Facebook page. Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
I love you so very very much my son. Goodbye, Love Mom and Dad.