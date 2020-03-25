September 25, 1983 - March 16, 2020
Formely of Watertown -- Nicholas Ventura Clar, 36, passed away in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday March 16, 2020. He was born in Watertown, Wisconsin, on September 25, 1983 to Dr. Alberto and Rosemary Clar. He attended St. Henry's School and graduated from Watertown High School in 2001. He studied Psychology at Loyola University in Chicago, IL and then received his Masters degree in Publishing from Pace University. Nick worked in the advertising industry in New York City. He was an amazing person, dependable, kind and cheerful. Nick loved to travel and be outdoors. He was an avid runner and ran several races including the Chicago, New York and Los Angeles Marathons. Nick was also a beloved Uncle to his nieces, Miu Clar and Maya Poquette, and his nephew Evan Poquette. He is survived by three siblings: Alex Clar, Annabel Clar Poquette, and James Clar. Due to present circumstances, only immediate family will attend his funeral, to be held on Friday, March 27, 2020. We plan to have a Celebration of Life gathering for Nicholas with all friends and family as soon as we are able. Donations in memory of Nicholas Clar may be made to the Sierra Club at https://www.teamsierra.org/memorial/NicholasClar