- March3, 2020
Watertown -- Donald "Don" Bartelt, 87, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Heritage Homes in Watertown.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Anthony Schultz and Rev. Justin Cloute officiating. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church would be appreciated. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.