April 15, 1930 - March 8, 2020
Watertown -- Richard L. "Dick" Cerney, 89, of Watertown, WI., peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 after a brief illness. He was a long-time resident of Marquardt Village. Dick was born in St. Paul, MN to Gerald O. and Eloise (Lownsbury) Cerney on April 15, 1930. He married Loretta (Jurgella) Cerney on July 1, 1950, in Stevens Point, WI, where they raised three children. He and Loretta moved to Watertown in 1974 where he continued in the insurance profession. Dick was employed by Prudential Insurance for 35 years before his retirement. He was well known in the Watertown Community and surrounding area. During his retirement, he went on to become an associate of Danny Baker Insurance Agency. Dick served military time during the Korean War, being stationed at Fort Dix. In September, 2017, Dick and son, Scott had the opportunity to board a sponsored Badger Honor Flight jet which flew them to Washington, D.C. to tour the various monuments, including the Korean War Monument. Dick was a member of St. Henry Parish, the Watertown Elks, Lions Club, and the American Legion. He was a member of the Watertown Country Club where he enjoyed golf and achieved a Hole-In-One. He assisted Marquardt Village as a hospice volunteer. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, was an avid reader and had interest in computers and technology. He greatly loved people and was a good friend to many.
Dick is survived by his children, Susan (Jerry) Thering, and Scott Cerney, three grandchildren; Melissa (Benjamin) Dickinson, Julia Cerney, and Alisa Cerney; a great-grandchild, McKayla Cerney; three siblings; Barbara Laszewski, Diana Mallum and Gerald C. (Jerry) Cerney, and nephews, nieces and cousins. Dick was preceded in death by his spouse, Loretta, a son, Charles, his parents, and a sister, Joanne Lund.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Henry Catholic Church at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 19, 2020, with Rev. Patrick Wendler, officiating. Relative and friends may call at 10:00 AM until the time of the service at church. Interment will be at St. Henry Cemetery with Full Military Honors, next to his loving wife of 65 years. Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements and serving the family at this time. Please consider leaving memories and condolences at www.watertownwifuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Henry Catholic Church or Marquardt Village.