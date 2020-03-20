June 11, 1932 - March 18, 2020
Ixonia -- Violet Anna Lousia Wade, 87, was called to her heavenly home surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Violet was born the daughter of Herman, Sr. and Hilda (Timmel) Zastrow on June 11, 1932 in Pipersville, WI. She was baptized, confirmed and married at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ixonia. Violet was a graduate of Watertown High School and worked for over 10 years as a teller at Ixonia State Bank. She married James Wade, Sr. on June 21, 1952 and shared 61 blessed years together raising their six children and serving their Lord in their daily lives. Violet served on many church committees at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Watertown and enjoyed gardening, cards, golfing and bowling.
Violet is survived by her children: Judith Wade, Jane Wade, and Jeanne (Tim) Fischer of Watertown, James (Kristen) Wade, Jr. of Phoenix, AZ, Julie (Steven) Heyn of Baroda, MI, and Joel Wade of Sun Prairie, WI; her grandchildren: Rachel (Dan) Bartel of West Bend, WI, Jarrod and Joel Wade of Phoenix, AZ, and Alyssa Fischer of Watertown; her sister, Doris Baumann of Watertown; her sisters-in-law: Patricia Zastrow of Pipersville, Nancy Voss of Menasha, and Mary Lou Wade of Waukesha; her brother-in-law: Dave Wade of Watertown, as well as many other dear relatives and friends. Violet was preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband, James; her brother, Herman Zastrow; and her brothers-in-law: Harold Schultz, Gene Wade, Lee Wade, Percy Wade, Dan Baumann and Merlyn Voss.
A private service of Christian burial will be held at Ixonia Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery with Rev. Brett Brauer officiating. No visitation is planned due to current restrictions. A celebration of eternal life for Violet will be held at a date to be determined. Flowers will be appreciated for the celebration. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ixonia Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, or the charity of one's choice. Send cards and memorials to the Wade family at W5572 County Rd. CW Unit 4B, Watertown, WI 53098. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family extends deep gratitude to Shorehaven and Rainbow Hospice staff and nurses for their exceptional care and compassion during Violet's final days. Violet's confirmation verse is Colossians 3, 17: "Whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him".