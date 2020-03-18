May 10, 1945 - March 11, 2020
Juneau -- Marion E. McLay, 74, of Juneau, entered Heaven on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 after an illness with COPD. Marion was born in Bad Wiessee, Germany on May 10, 1945 to Nikolas Sova and Sigrid Krauss. She spent her youth traveling around the world on various Air Force bases. She was a 1964 graduate of Little Rock High School in Arkansas. After high school, Marion moved to Washington D.C. She married Michael McLay on May 27, 1967. She had been employed with the FBI and later Carnation Instant. Marion had a love for life, family and the Lord. She was very devoted to her family and Christ.
Marion is survived by her husband of 52 years, Michael McLay; son, David McLay of Bloomington; daughter, Erika (Hanson) McLay of Madison; grandchildren, Michael, Kristin and Heidi Hanson; sister, Giesla (Tom) Dicklin as well as other relatives and friends.
Marion's final wish was not to have a funeral. In lieu of cards or flowers, please donate to the Salvation Army or Right for Life. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the first responders from Watertown, Clyman and Juneau as well as the Dodge County Sheriff's Department.