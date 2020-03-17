November 14, 1949 - February 23, 2020
Lake Mills -- Mary E. Reichert, 70 of Lake Mills formerly of Watertown passed into her heavenly home on February 23, 2020. She was born on November 14, 1949 the daughter of the late Rudolph anad Marie (Westphal) Reichert. She attended St. John's Lutheran Grade School and graduated in 1967 from Jefferson High School. She then attended Wisconsin Lutheran College and Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, MN. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown, WI. She had a strong Faith and Love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She is survivied by her Aunt Joyce Reichert, cousins and special friends Harold & Kay Kopplin, the Scott (Tammy) Hurley family, the James Baneck family and the Kirk Kopplin family. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and close friends Gary Firari and Gaye Kopplin Baneck.
A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown, WI on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Visitation at 10:00AM with the Service at 11:00AM. In Lieu of flowers memorials to Good Shepherd Window Fund or for funeral expenses would be appreciated.