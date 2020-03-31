Jack Erwin Monis of Ashippun has been named to Viterbo University’s fall 2019 semester Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List is compiled and published after all grades for the term are calculated—approximately March 15 for fall semester.
To merit a place on the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better and complete a minimum of six letter-graded credits.
Monis is majoring in psychology at the LaCrosse university.
He is the son of Peder and Trish Monis.
