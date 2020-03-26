MILWAUKEE — Several area students have received academic honors from Milwaukee School of Engineering for the 2020 Winter Quarter.
Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher out of 4.0 are on the Dean’s List.
Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors.”
Undergraduate students on the honors list have earned a GPA of at least 3.20 out of 4.0 for this quarter.
Watertown students who have earned honors include Tyler Bartz, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, Dean’s List; Phillip Kieselhorst, bachelor of science in electrical engineering, Dean’s List; and Matthias Winters, bachelor of science in industrial engineering, Dean’s List with high honors.
From Lake Mills, Zachary Runte, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, Dean’s List and Alyssa Walker, bachelor of science in nursing, Dean’s List.
Milwaukee School of Engineering is an independent, non-profit university that has about 2,800 students and was founded in 1903. MSOE offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering, business and nursing.
