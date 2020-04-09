WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater American Marketing Association received the International Chapter of the Year title. Members of the team included Ryan Genthe of Lake Mills, who is studying marketing; Michaela Fleischman of Lomira, who is studying marketing;Connor Carlson of Oconomowoc, who is studying finance; Emma Passig of Iron Ridge, who is studying general management; and Kaitlin Amerling of Oakfield, who is studying communication.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.