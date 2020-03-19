OSHKOSH — University of Wisconsin Oshkosh students received diplomas in December during the university’s 55th midyear commencement.
The new graduates from three UW-Oshkosh campuses — Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh — include nearly 900 with bachelor’s degrees, more than 140 with master’s degrees and three who earned Doctor of Education degrees. The degrees became official Jan. 24.
Graduates from Watertown included Sabrina Marie Polman, from the College of Nursing, with nursing degree; and Taylor A. Sprenger, College of Letters and Science, associate of arts and science.
From Helenville, Dylan I. Ott, from College of Letters and Science with degree in criminal justice.
BJ Rose Donegon of Hustisford graduated from the College of Nursing with a nursing degree.
Lee M. Mountin of Juneau graduated from the College of Letters and Science, with a degree in philosophy.
Alexis M. Ottman of Iron Ridge graduated from the College of Letters and Science, Psychology
Stephanie Ann Wild of Reeseville graduated from the College of Education and Human Services with a degree in elementary education.
