MADISON — More than 1,770 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during the winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 15, 2019. About 1,200 graduates took part.
Chancellor Rebecca Blank told graduates she’s been following closely the national debate over whether a college degree is worth the cost. As an economist who has spent much of her life studying the U.S. labor market, she said she finds the question mystifying.
Keynote speaker Jason Gay, the sports columnist for the Wall Street Journal and a 1992 UW-Madison graduate in political science, stressed the messiness of life.
Degree recipients from the area include:
Watertown
Lauren Daley, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Zoology; Ricky Decono, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Human Development and Family Studies, Human Development and Family Studies; Mohamed Hadi, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Industrial Engineering, Industrial Engineering; Joseph Lessner, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Political Science; Michael Marr, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Biology; and Richard Smith, College of Agricultural & Life Scienc, Bachelor of Science, Biology.
Jefferson
Seth Foust, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Spanish, Zoology; and Arjun Karunakaran, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Economics.
Lake Mills
Carrie Levake, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science-Nursing, Nursing.
