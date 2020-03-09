TOPS to meet on Tuesday evening
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), Watertown Chapter No. 1054, will meet Tuesday at the Watertown Public Library, 100 S. Water St., Watertown. Men and teenagers are welcome. Weigh-in begins at 5:15 p.m., with the meeting running from 5:45-6:30 p.m. All members are urged to attend. Anyone interested in joining TOPS may attend as a guest. For more information, call Betty Meyer at 262-200-1606.
Pederson-Nowatka holds GriefShare
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home, 213 S. Fifth St., will hold GriefShare Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. GriefShare is for anyone who has lost a loved one or would like to learn how to help people who have experienced loss. Attendees will be viewing the newest version of GriefShare. GriefShare is sponsored by Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home and Calvary Baptist Church. The program is Bible-based. People are welcome to join in any time during the 13-week program. For more information, contact Ryan at Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home at 261-2113.
VFW No. 3709 plans meeting
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3709 and Auxiliary meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, the second Tuesday of each month at the post home on High Road. Lunch will be served following the meeting.
Turner men plan meeting
The Turner men’s annual meeting will be held March 16. at 7 p.m., preceeded by the dinner at 6:30 p.m. Cost of the dinner is $10 and must be paid by Wednesday. Dues must be paid before one can vote.
Weekly A.A.
meetings set
A number of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon, Narcotics Anonymous and Gamblers Anonymous meetings are planned this week at Tri-County Unity Club, 110 S. Second St.
Listed according to date, meetings include:
Monday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Tuesday — A.A. at 7 p.m.
Wednesday — A.A. at 8 a.m.; women’s meeting at 7 p.m.
Thursday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.; Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m.
Friday — A.A. at 4 p.m.; A.A. at 7 p.m.
Saturday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.; N.A. “Get Your Fix” 6:30 p.m.; first Saturday of the month is an open speaker meeting at 8 p.m.
Sunday — A.A. at 11 a.m. A.A. will also meet at 6:30 p.m.
Other A.A., Al-Anon and Gamblers Anonymous meetings are held as follows:
Sunday — A.A. at 6:30 p.m. at Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive. Participants are to use the north visitors’ entrance.
Wednesday — A.A. recovery group at 8 p.m. at the Moravian Church, 510 Cole St.
Saturday — Saturday Morning Women’s Serenity A.A. Group (non-smoking) at 10 a.m. at N9656 Oak Hill Road, for directions or more information, call Patti G. at 261-6511.
Each week A.A. meetings are held in Watertown. The meetings generally last from 45 to 90 minutes and are attended by six to 25 people. There is no admission charge. Donations will be accepted. For A.A., call 608-222-8989 in Madison and 414-771-9119 in Milwaukee. For Gamblers Anonymous, call 920-387-1151. Website for District 11 A.A. meetings for Jefferson County Area 75 is aa.org.
Midweek Lenten service set
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 215 N. Sixth St., will continue its Lenten service this week Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The message will have the crucified Christ perfectly protecting his mother, to make up for all the times we haven’t honor our parents. John 19:25-27 serves as sermon text. The public is invited to join the congregation in worship.
Blood pressure, sugar clinics set
The Watertown Senior and Community Center will hold a free, walk-in blood pressure clinic Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. and a free blood sugar clinic from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The blood sugar clinic is sponsored by the Watertown Healthcare Center.
BNI meeting planned Thursday
Businesses who would benefit from having a “sales force” looking for business referrals are invited to a meeting of the Watertown Chapter Business Network International. Meetings are held Thursdays from 7-8:30 a.m. at The Spot Restaurant. Guest speakers are planned.
