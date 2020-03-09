Watertown, WI (53094)

Today

Periods of rain. High 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.