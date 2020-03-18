Activities planned at ROC center
The Watertown Recreation and Outreach Center for Youth, 213 N. Third St., is for all teenagers in grades seven to 12 and offers a variety of activities and events.
The center is safe, free, fun, well-supervised and organized.
It allows for much free time when it is open in the afternoons some Tuesdays as well as Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Offers are pool, video/computer gaming and internet surfing using the supervised and protected computers, foosball, air hockey and board/card games.
Special events are also regularly held along with Bible/Talk Time being held each day that the center is open.
Experienced biblical counseling and in-depth Bible study are also available if desired.
For more information, including open hours, email the center at wttnroc@gmail.com or www.facebook.com/thewttnroc, or call 920-261-4444.
Bread and Roses on hiatus
Bread and Roses meals served Thursday at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church are closing until further notice due the the coronavirus pandemic.
Pantry open hours
The Personal Essentials Pantry, sponsored by Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, is open Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. It is located down the hall from the food pantry in the basement of the church, 204 N. 10th St. Among the items PEP distributes to those in need are: laundry and dish soap, tissues, toilet paper, deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste and brushes, as well as feminine products. Monetary or donations of these items are always accepted in the church office.
