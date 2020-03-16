TOPS to meet Tuesday evening
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), Watertown Chapter No. 1054, will meet Tuesday at the Watertown Public Library, 100 S. Water St., Watertown. Men and teenagers are welcome. Weigh-in begins at 5:15 p.m., with the meeting running from 5:45-6:30 p.m. All members are urged to attend. Anyone interested in joining TOPS may attend as a guest. For more information, call Betty Meyer at 262-200-1606.
GriefShare on hold
GriefShare held at Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home, 213 S. Fifth St., is on hold until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. GriefShare is a Bible-based program for anyone who has lost a loved one or would like to learn how to help people who have experienced loss.
Elks Lodge sheepshead set
The Elks Lodge will hold sheepshead Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. All Elks members and friends are invited. Refreshments are available.
Meal of Hope to be served at center
Christian Life Family Church will host a free Meal of Hope Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Watertown Senior Center. The free meal is open to people of all ages and is held every third Tuesday of the month. Questions can be directed to Gene Schmidt at 920-342-2032.
Weekly A.A.
meetings set
A number of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon, Narcotics Anonymous and Gamblers Anonymous meetings are planned this week at Tri-County Unity Club, 110 S. Second St.
Listed according to date, meetings include:
Monday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Tuesday — A.A. at 7 p.m.
Wednesday — A.A. at 8 a.m.; women’s meeting at 7 p.m.
Thursday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.; Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m.
Friday — A.A. at 4 p.m.; A.A. at 7 p.m.
Saturday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.; N.A. “Get Your Fix” 6:30 p.m.; first Saturday of the month is an open speaker meeting at 8 p.m.
Sunday — A.A. at 11 a.m. A.A. will also meet at 6:30 p.m.
Other A.A., Al-Anon and Gamblers Anonymous meetings are held as follows:
Sunday — A.A. at 6:30 p.m. at Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive. Participants are to use the north visitors’ entrance.
Wednesday — A.A. recovery group at 8 p.m. at the Moravian Church, 510 Cole St.
Saturday — Saturday Morning Women’s Serenity A.A. Group (non-smoking) at 10 a.m. at N9656 Oak Hill Road, for directions or more information, call Patti G. at 261-6511.
Each week A.A. meetings are held in Watertown. The meetings generally last from 45 to 90 minutes and are attended by six to 25 people. There is no admission charge. Donations will be accepted. For A.A., call 608-222-8989 in Madison and 414-771-9119 in Milwaukee. For Gamblers Anonymous, call 920-387-1151. Website for District 11 A.A. meetings for Jefferson County Area 75 is aa.org.
BNI meeting planned Thursday
Businesses who would benefit from having a “sales force” looking for business referrals are invited to a meeting of the Watertown Chapter Business Network International. Meetings are held Thursdays from 7-8:30 a.m. at The Spot Restaurant.
Depression group meeting set
The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance will offer free monthly support meetings the first and third Thursdays of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. in the first floor meeting room at Marquardt Village’s Park Hill Apartments, 1121 Highland Ave. DBSA’s mission is to provide hope, help, support and education to improve the lives of people with mood disorders. The support group is a safe, supportive and learning environment. Meetings are facilitated by Ruth Rehbaum, a trained DBSA facilitator. There is no cost or commitment for individuals to attend. Meetings are open to the public. For more information, call Rehbaum at 920-206-4642 or Joan Genz at 920-262-0923.
Blood pressure clinic set
The Watertown Senior and Community Center will have a free, walk-in blood pressure clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Jefferson Lodge No. 9 to meet
The Jefferson County Lodge No. 9 will meet today at 7 p.m. at 616 Masonic Blvd. in Jefferson.
