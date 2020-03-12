Walk Watertown planned indoors
Walk Watertown will hold its walk indoors Saturday at 9 a.m. starting at the Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Drive. Participants should use the main entrance to enter the facility. There will be a table in the commons area of the high school for coats and the sign-in sheet. Participants are able to walk at their own pace around the commons area on the main floor. Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge. For more information, email walkwatertown@gmail.com.
Tuberculosis
clinic to be held
The Watertown Department of Public Health tuberculosis clinic will be held Tuesdays. Skin testing hours are 2:30 to 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday and reading of the skin test will be on Thursday, March 19 from 2:30 to 4:15 p.m. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Cost for the tuberculosis testing is $15. No appointment is necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.