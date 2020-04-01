Personal
Essentials Pantry open hours
The Personal Essentials Pantry, sponsored by Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, is open Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. It is located down the hall from the food pantry in the basement of the church, 204 N. 10th St.
PEP will have bags of toilet paper, tissues, Spic & Span and soap available for its guests on Thursdays from 1-3 p.m at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church’s front doors on 213 N. Ninth St.
Among the items PEP distributes to those in need are: laundry and dish soap, tissues, toilet paper, deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste and brushes, as well as feminine products. Monetary or donations of these items are always accepted in the church office.
Legion Post to cancel meal
Waterloo American Legion Post 233 grilled chicken and pork chop dinner scheduled for April 11 is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The legion holds various meals the second Saturday of each month at its hall on State Highway 89.
