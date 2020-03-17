Mary’s Room sets open hours
Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., is open Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m., Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m.-noon.
Mary’s Room is an ongoing ministry giving clothing and diapers for children 4 toddler and younger.
Donations are always accepted. The room especially needs diaper donations.
St. Henry’s bake, soup sale set
St. Henry’s Christian Mothers will hold a bake and homemade soup sale on Saturday, March 28 aft the 4 p.m. mass and Sunday, March 29 after the 8:15 a.m. mass in the back of church.
Bakers are to bring baked goods at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28.
For more information, contact Marlene at 261-0274.
Prayer services set at Advent Christian
Advent Christian Church will hold prayer services Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The services are open to anyone who wishes to attend. The church is located at 213 S. Eighth St. For questions, call the church office at 261-4237.
Lenten Services at St. Mark’s
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 215 N. Sixth St. invites the public to its Lenten services, continuing Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. Christ’s words from the cross, “Today you will be with me in paradise,” will serve as the sermon’s focus.
Worshippers will be able to relate to the believing thief—since Jesus has drawn us to faith in him and pardon by way of his sacrifice. Luke 23:39-42 will serve as sermon text.
Clinics canceled
The city’s TB skin testing clinic set for today and the immunization clinic set for Thursday have been canceled.
Concert postponed
The Terry Barber Trio scheduled for Saturday, March 28 at Waertown High School as part of the Watertown Concert Series has been posptoned. Plans are to reschedule the event.
Bingo games
canceled at VFW
Watertown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3709 has canceled its weekly bingo games until April 1 due to the coronavirus.
Children’s Day Fair canceled
The 29th annual Children’s Day Fair, that was scheduled for Saturday, April 25 from 9 a.m. to noon has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The health, safety and well-being of the students, families, staff, community members and vendors are a top priority.
For those who ordered T-shirts, they will be used the following year. The T-shirts will be distributed closer to the 2021 date.
The 29th annual Children’s Day Fair is being planned for April of 2021.
