Mary’s Room sets open hours
Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., is open Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m., Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m.-noon.
Mary’s Room is an ongoing ministry giving clothing and diapers for children 4 toddler and younger.
Call ahead at 920-261-1150 for diapers. No donations are being accepted at this time.
Bingo games
canceled at VFW
Watertown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3709 has canceled its bingo held Wednesday at the post home on High Road until further notice.
Blood drive
canceled
The Blood Center of Wisconsin, partnering with the Watertown Senior Center, has canceled its blood drive set for April 24 at the senior center.
