Marine Corps League to meet
The Barteleme-Schwefel Marine Corps League Detachment 349 will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the back room at the Silver Eagle Saloon, 207 S. Second St., Watertown.
Members are encouraged to attend the business meeting monthly on the second Tuesday. Prospective members are welcome. Marine Corps League is open to honorably discharged Marine Corps veterans, Fleet Marine Force Navy Corpsman, and Chaplains.
See website at MCL349.org, for more information about Detachment 349 membership, support for veterans, and community activities.
Board, card game day planned
The Watertown Senior and Community Center will hold a Board and Card Game Day at 1 p.m. Tuesday. There will be Mexican Train Dominoes, rummy, Monopoly, mahjongg, Scrabble, cribbage, poker, pinochle and other games. There is no charge for members. Non-members pay a $1 activity fee.
Loaves and Fishes meal planned
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal will be served Monday from 5-6 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St. The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches.
Programs set at family center
Parent and Child Enrichment Playgroups are offered to parents with children from birth to 5 an opportunity to spend time with their children, meet other local families and learn through play using STEAM curriculum. PACE playgroups are offered from 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Fridays. PACE open gyms are offered once a week for parents with children birth to 5 years of age. Watertown Family Center staff offers a variety of equipment for large motor skill development in the Watertown Area YMCA gym. Free and no registration is required. The open gym is offered 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. The Watertown Family Center is located at 415 S. Eighth St. To register, call 920-261-2450.
Watertown Rotary Club plans meeting
The Watertown Rotary Club will meet Monday at noon at Madison College, 1300 W. Main St.
Individuals wishing to join the club are asked to call Dave Lang, secretary, at 262-6300.
Athletic boosters plan meeting
The Watertown High School Athletic Booster Club meeting is held the second Monday of every month in the lecture hall at 7 p.m. Parents of athletes are welcome to attend the meeting.
Coffee with a
Cop planned
Coffee with a Cop will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Police Chief Robert Kaminski will be present. Participants can ask him questions about how the department operates. This is an opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the police officers in the department. The event is free and open to the public.
Watertown Kiwanis host meeting
The Watertown Kiwanis, a service club for the Watertown area meets Mondays at noon at the Marquardt chapel, a temporary meeting place until construction is completed.
The club’s mission is to serve the children is priority one and support the young population in the surrounding community. Kiwanis Club meetings are involved in discussing such programming and business matters.
The Kiwanis also meet the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Marquardt chapel.
The meetings are open to the public.
For more information, call Edna DeWitt at 920-342-9436 or Barbara Berg at 920-988-6432.
Turner Men to meet March 16
The Turner Men’s annual meeting will be held Monday, March 16 at 7 p.m., proceeded by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Cost of the dinner is $10 and must be paid by Wednesday. Dues must be paid before one can vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.