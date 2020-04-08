Personal Essentials Pantry open hours
The Personal Essentials Pantry, sponsored by Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, is open Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
It is located down the hall from the food pantry in the basement of the church. Personal Essentials Pantry will have bags of toilet paper, tissues, Spic & Span and soap available for its guests on Thursdays from 1-3 p.m at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church’s front doors on 213 N. Ninth St.
