Blood drive set April 24
The Blood Center of Wisconsin is partnering with the Watertown Senior Center, 514 S. First St. Watertown, to host a community blood drive on Friday, April 24. The blood drive will be held from noon to 5 p.m., if the senior center is reopened at that time. The center is currently closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. For an appointment, call 877-232-4376 or register online at http://bit.ly/watertownapril2020.
Walk Watertown to resume
Walk Watertown indoor walk scheduled for Saturday has been canceled. Walk Watertown will move outdoors starting the week of April 11. A map of that week’s walk will be posted on its Facebook page which is Get Healthy Watertown. The map will be posted Sunday or Monday the week before the walk. The idea is for people to walk at their convenience during the week instead of a group on Saturday. Participants are asked to post on Facebook so the group can see if people are taking advantage of the map or send an email to walkwatertown@gmail.com. The first weeks walk starts at the Octagon House. Participants can choose between 1-, 2- and 3-mile routes. The group meets at a different location each week. Participants are able to walk at their own pace. Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge.
