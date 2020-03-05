Walk Watertown to be held Saturday
Walk Watertown will hold its walk indoors Saturday at 9 a.m. at Marquardt Towne Center. The facility is located at 1045 Hill St. Participants can use the back entrance which is located off the Perry Street parking lot.
The group walks from 9 to 10 a.m. in the lower level of the facility. Participants are able to walk at their own pace. Walk Watertown is a non-competitive, recreational waking program open to people of all ages at no charge. Those who are attending for the first time at Marquardt need to sign a waiver form.
For more information, email walkwatertown@gmail.com.
