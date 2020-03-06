General information — To register for any of the programs, go online to www.watertownpubliclibrary.org or call the library 920-262-4090.
The library is now open at 8:30 a.m. on weekdays. The hours are as follows: Monday to Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sunday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
On Saturday, March 14 the Friends of the Library will be holding a fundraiser. Come to the library and purchase a slice of pie for $3.14. All proceeds benefit the Watertown Public Library and are used to supplement library programs and materials. Donated pies should be dropped off on March 13 in the afternoon.
Adult events — There are a number of weekly events happening this week in the library.
Every Monday, Hooks and Needles will meet on the second floor at 6 p.m. Knitters, crocheters and other yarn crafters are invited to join a friendly atmosphere to work on a current project, participate in a group project or learn a new skill. Crafters of all ages and skill levels are welcome. New crocheters and knitters welcome. Bring a crochet hook or pair of knitting needles; instructions and yarn will be provided.
Crochet Bracelet Drop-in will be on Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:30 on the second floor. Join the library to learn to crochet a bracelet/cuff. No prior experience required and the library will provide instructions, pattern and supplies.
Sign up for a 15-minute appointment with a librarian on Monday and Wednesday. Registration is required. Call the reference desk at 920-262-4090, extension 2331 to register. Appointments will be available on Monday from 12 to 1 p.m. and Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m.
Sip and Swipe Tablet class will be held Monday, March 9 and Monday, March 16 from 10 to 11 a.m. on the second floor. Older adults are invited to learn about some of the newest technologies in iPads and tablets with Sip and Swipe Cafe through Generations On Line. Start with the basics of tapping and swiping and move on to learn how to send emails, search the internet and watch videos. All materials, including tablets, will be provided. During this two week program, learn at your own pace with the help of the Generations on Line software and a tablet coach. Call the library to register.
Scam Prevention 101 will be Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. in meeting room 1. Join Officer Stacy Schroeder from the Watertown Police Department as she talks about current trends in phone and cyber scams. She will give practical advice on how to protect yourself against them and will leave room at the end for a question and answer session.
On Tuesday, March 17, iPhone Tips and Tricks will be from 6 to 7 p.m. in meeting room 1. Participants will get together and share what they have learned along the way on how to best use an iPhone. IOS 13 has been released. What are your questions or new features that you are using? Together, the group can brainstorm answers. Registration is required.
Teen events — There will be a teen event taking place this week at the library.
Teens are invited to participate in the crochet bracelet drop-in on Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the second floor. Join the library to learn to crochet a bracelet/cuff. No prior experience required. The library will provide instruction, pattern and supplies.
Children’s events — There are a number of weekly happenings this week in the children’s room.
Stop in to the children’s room from Monday, March 9 to Tuesday, March 17 to see if you can outsmart the Lucky Leprechaun. Solve the scavenger hunt and choose a prize from the Leprechaun’s pot of gold.
S.T.E.A.M. Team will be on Monday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in meeting room 1. The S.T.E.A.M. Team program is an interactive program for elementary age children to come experience the wonders of science, technology, engineering, art and math. Each month will feature a new challenge or activity focused on these five areas.
Little University Storytime will be on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. in meeting room 1. Little University Storytimes are for children ages 2 to 5 years old and its focus is to incorporate stories, songs, rhymes, crafts, music and movement to promote pre-literacy skills, fine and gross motor skills and to foster a love of reading at an early age. There are two Little University Storytimes per week; join the library for whichever works best for your schedule.
Survivor Series Book Club will be Tuesday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in meeting room 1. The club will be reading and discussing a different Survivor Series book each month, along with a fun activity and a snack. Books are available for check-out at the children’s room desk.
Baby Bounce will be in meeting room 1 Thursday from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. Baby Bounce brings caregivers and babies together for 30 minutes of rhymes, songs, books and free play time. The program’s primary focus is the healthy brain development of infants aged 0-2 years, with an emphasis on language enrichment and pre-literacy skills. Siblings are always welcome.
TalkReadPlaytime: Playdoh Playday will be on Saturday, March 14 from 10 to 11 a.m. in meeting room 1. Stop in for some creative family fun and build your brains as you create with Play-Doh. No registration necessary.
