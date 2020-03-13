General information: To register for any of the programs, go online to www.watertownpubliclibrary.org or call the library at 920-262-4090.
The library is now open at 8:30 a.m. on weekdays. The hours are as follows: Monday to Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sunday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friends of the Library is holding a fundraiser on Saturday. Stop in and purchase a slice of pie for $3.14. All proceeds benefit the Watertown Public Library and are used to supplement library programs and materials. Donated pies should be dropped off on Friday in the afternoon.
Adult events: There will be a number of events for adults taking place this week at the library.
Every Monday, Hooks & Needles will meet on the second floor at 6 p.m. Knitters, crocheters and other yarn crafters are invited to join a friendly atmosphere to work on a current project, participate in a group project or learn a new skill. Crafters of all ages and skill levels are welcome including new crocheters and knitters. Bring a crochet hook or pair of knitting needles; instructions and yarn will be provided.
Sip and Swipe Tablet Class will be on Monday on the second floor from 10 to 11 a.m. Older adults are invited to learn about some of the newest technologies in iPads and tablets with Sip & Swipe Cafe through Generations On Line. Start with the basics of tapping and swiping and move on to learn how to send emails, search the internet and watch videos. All materials, including tablets, will be provided. During this two week program, learn at your own pace with the help of the Generations on Line software and a tablet coach. Call the library to register.
Sign up for a 15-minute appointment with a librarian on Monday or Wednesday to help with a specific technology issue. Call the reference desk at 920-262-4090, extension 2331 to register. Appointments will be available on Monday from 12 to 1 p.m. and on Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. Registration is required.
Job Search Assistance will be on Tuesday on the second floor in the tech center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meet with a career counselor from the Department of Workforce Development to help get general pointers on searching for jobs, updating resumes, interview advice and more. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Call 920-545-2331 to reserve a slot.
iPhone Tips and Tricks will be on Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. in meeting room 1. Get together with others and share what you have learned along the way of using an iPhone. IOS 13 has been released. What are your questions or new features you are using? Together brainstorm answers. Registration is required.
Bookies Book Club will meet on Wednesday in meeting room 2 from 6 to 7 p.m. Join Bookies Book Club the third Wednesday of each month for coffee, tea or cocoa and a lively book discussion. New members are always welcome. No registration is required. Boos may be reserved through the Cafe catalog: http://www.cafelibraries.org/polaris/default.aspx?ctx=26.1033.0.0.5 or by calling the reference desk at 920-545-2331. The list of book titles is as follows: March: “Behind the Beautiful Forevers” by Katherine Boo; April: “Then She Was Gone” by Lisa Jewell; May: “The Serpent King” by Jeff Zetner; June: “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren.
Brain Science Club will meet on Thursday in meeting room 2 from 6 to 7 p.m. Brain Science (Neuroscience) Club is for people who are interested in how the human brain works and want to learn more on why and how to keep our brains active and healthy in an effort to enrich our lives. Led by a community member whose passion lies in all things neuroscience related, this group is sure to quench your curiosity. Registration is required.
Naptime Readers will be on Friday, March 20 in meeting room 1 from 10 to 11 a.m. The club will meet one Friday morning per month to discuss a book and properly caffeinate for the rest of the day. You don’t have to be a parent to come, but children are welcome to attend with parents. A small snack, toy and coloring will be provided for the kids. The books are as follows: March: “Attachments” by Rainbow Rowell; April: “Never Knowing” by Chevy Stevens; May: “Daisy Jones and the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
Watertown TV Media Lab will be on Saturday, March 21 in the makerspace from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. During lab hours, a member of the Watertown TV production team will be available to answer any and all of your video production questions. This is not a structured class, it is an informal lab designed to help you brush up on your video production skills or get tips on how to shoot, edit and produce your own high-quality videos. This program is intended for teens and adults ages 11 and up. Registration is required.
Teen events: There are a number of weekly happenings for teens taking plae this week at the library.
There are a couple of ongoing teen events for the month of march, both teen post-its in the teen area. The first asks: “If I knew I couldn’t fail, I would...” and the second asks “What is your favorite fandom?”
Baby Yoda DIY Keychain will be on Saturday, March 14 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the teen area. Come to the second floor and build your own Baby Yoda plush felt keychain.
Children’s events: There will be multiple events taking place in the children’s room this week.
Stop in the children’s room until March 17 to see if you can outsmart the Lucky Leprechaun. Solve the scavenger hunt and choose a prize from the Leprechaun’s pot of gold.
Agriculture Adventures with the FFA will be on Monday in meeting room 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. Visit the library for Agriculture Adventures with the FFA each month. This student led program will meet on the Monday’s listed from 6 to 7 p.m. and be full of agricultural-based fun. Monthly program themes will be listed on the library’s Kid page. No registration is necessary and all programs are appropriate for kids in Kindergarten through fifth grades.
Little University Storytime will be on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. in meeting room 1. Little University Storytimes are for children ages 2 to 5-years-old. This program’s focus is to incorporate stories, songs, rhymes, crafts, music and movement to promote pre-literacy skills, fine and gross motor skills and foster a love of reading at an early age. There are two Little University Storytimes per week; join us for whichever works best for your schedule. Our annual visit from Ebert’s Greenhouse Village with Miss Renee is here. Join at Little University Storytime March 17 or 19 to join in on the planting fun.
Club LEGO will be meeting on Tuesday in meeting room 1 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Each month, Club LEGO offers a new building challenge for participants to complete. LEGO creations are on display in the children’s room until the next Club LEGO. No registration is required.
Family S.T.E.A.M. will be in meeting Wednesday in meeting room 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. Our Family S.T.E.A.M programs are interactive programs for kids and families to come experience the wonders of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. Each month will feature new challenges, activities or kits focused on these five areas. Come join us for some family brain-building fun. No registration necessary.
Baby Bounce will be Thursday in meeting room 1 from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. Baby Bounce brings caregivers and babies together for 30 minutes rhymes, songs, books and free play time. The program’s primary focus is the healthy brain development of infants aged 0 to 2 years, with an emphasis on language enrichment and pre-literacy skills. Siblings are always welcome.
Reading with Rover will be in the children’s area from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Children can improve their reading skills and make a new, furry, four-legged friend by reading aloud to a licensed therapy dog. No registration is needed, just drop in for some one-on-one time with a canine friend.
