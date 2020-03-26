My father recalled
It’s been about five weeks since my father died after a short illness. And, then a week later, my brother-in-law passed away after a battle with brain cancer.
In both instances, no one would have predicted their deaths even six months earlier. In dad’s case, he was doing pretty well until about this final month, and in my brother-in-law’s case we knew the illness was terminal but had no idea his life would end so quickly. Dad’s funeral and visitation were both opportunities to receive condolences from so many people and also to reminisce with many people who knew him over the years. It was gratifying.
As many of our readers know, dad was in the farm implement sales business for many years and later purchased the A. Kramp company along with partner Ron Nass. They then concentrated on the automobile sales business.
Although Dad had been out of the farm implement and auto sales business for nearly 35 years, many people who came to the visitation and funeral had memories of his sales work there.
One person told us his father always said, “Bill could sell anything to anybody, including refrigerators to Eskimos!”
Several people recalled their first car was a Rambler that their family had purchased from Dad. Others remembered the used cars the purchased from him that worked out well for all concerned.
Still others, now in their 80s and 90s, spoke fondly of their first tractor purchase for the farm — one dad sold to them. In many instances, they still had that tractor!
As is always the case, we saw so many good friends of our family that we just hadn’t seen in a long, long time.
All those recollections, coupled with the fact that Dad lived a long and productive life, made our loss easier to handle. There were some tears in the family, but for the most part it was a life we family members looked back at with smiles.
As the years went by Dad often said, “No one will be at my funeral because all my friends are dead.” While he did outlast most of his friends from years ago, he continued to make some new ones and the good times continued. The last of his close friends, and probably the closest of them all, died just months before Dad passed on and that was difficult for him and Mom.
Through it all, Mom is handling everything well. As is always the case, losing someone after many years of marriage is difficult. Most all of our readers have been through this part of life directly or certainly within their family. Mom’s friends continue to stay connected with her and that is a real help.
Another aspect of Dad’s death is also well known by those who have faced similar circumstances — the pile of paperwork that follows.
Those of us in the family are working on things and we’ve learned patience is a requirement when dealing with so many different people. Every time we make an inquiry of someone or some business, it starts a long dialog and paper trail and then, just when you think nothing is going to happen, things do finally get straightened out. But we still have a long ways to go. As i said, patience is the key.
All of us in the family miss Dad dearly, but he’s also home in heaven after a really nice run of almost 95 years; you just can’t ask for more than that.
Everyone in the family appreciates very much all the expressions of sympathy that continue to come our way even a month after the funeral.
TLS
