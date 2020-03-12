A bit of perspective
Hello, everyone! The last couple of weeks have been a bit crazy for me and especially for my family. First, my father, Bill, died back on Feb. 18 after a very short battle, and then almost exactly a week later my brother-in-law died after a relatively short fight with brain cancer.
Those were and continue to be difficult times for our family and I was in the midst of the planning for these difficult circumstances.
But, our family is working our way through these setbacks, just like so many others, and I’m hoping to have a few comments about those family dynamics in the near future.
Right now, we’re trying to get our lives stabilized a bit and move on to the next parts of life we’re dealing with and there are a lot of them.
This week we were at the funeral of one of our best friend’s brothers and tomorrow we’ll be heading to the funeral of our brother-in-law in Illinois, so those all take a great deal of not only time but they emotionally very difficult, especially when they come to close together.
More on this soon, I’m thinking.
When did the ice go out?
With that as my preface for today’s column, I had planned to write about the day the ice finally went out on the Rock River in Watertown this year.
Being perched up on the second floor of the “old” Daily Times building for more than a half a century, I had a bird’s eye view of the Rock River and added to that, I typically walked to work daily from the north side of town to the office and could watch the ice on the river. It was pretty easy to determine when the ice actually went out.
But, with this year’s family issues and my retirement, I wasn’t able to keep as close track as I had wanted.
For those who have not followed this “rite of spring” all that closely, the rule, dating back nearly a century is that the ice is declared “out” when there is a channel of water open between the upper and lower dams in the city of Watertown.
That normally tells the community that spring is not only on the way, but is probably already here. Some years the ice is incredibly thick and it doesn’t melt until mid-April or later and sometimes it has that open channel as early as the beginning of March. And, once in a great while, it opens in February.
I’m not sure just when that happened this year and as a result, I’m asking for people who live along the river and who may be keeping track of things like I normally do. So, if anyone knows the day when the ice actually broke away and left an open channel between the upper and lower dams, please drop a note to me at tomschultznews@gmail.com. I would appreciate the insight.
Without some feedback, I’m going to make a guess based on what I did manage to see and set the date at March 2. If you have better information, let me know.
I’l have more information on when the ice went out in a future column, especially if some folks who live on the river or who walk along the river can offer some insights!
Christmas decorations
I’ve also received a lot of support regarding the possibility of new Christmas decorations for downtown Watertown in the not too distant future.
Melissa Lampe, executive director of Watertown’s Main Street program, has also received some positive feedback that we as a community can and will step up to the plate and help make the new decorations possible.
This has been a dream of Melissa’s since she took over her Main Street leadership position and now there seems to be more enthusiasm than ever for this project.
Again, we have a few more thoughts as does Melissa and we also are excited that members of a couple community groups have said they thought their organizations could support the effort in a tangible way (i.e. financially!).
So, this will be another topic in the coming weeks.
Christmas is a few months in the past, but what better way to make this happen than an early discussion and quite frankly this project won’t happen overnight, but it will indeed happen!.
TLS
