Christmas in Mid-March
A couple columns ago, I wrote a bit about the possibility of new Christmas decorations being considered for downtown Watertown.
The current decorations seem to “get lost” among all the other lights on Main Street during the Christmas season. Some of that is due to the lower level of lighting on the wreathes and these decorations also seem to be “in competition” with the decorations in the windows of the downtown businesses.
A different and more modern approach, probably with the newest lighting technology, would brighten downtown Watertown and put everyone in a more festive spirit for the holidays.
While the cost was estimated at $50,000 to $75,000, that’s a small amount when you consider these decorations would last for years and probably decades before they need replacement.
The real issue is getting the money up front so planning, designing and actual construction of the lights could get moving.
It’s too late to expect that new Christmas lights could be in place in time for the 2020 holiday, but certainly if the community gets behind things, they could become a reality by Christmas of 2020.
For starters we need a few initial donations that could start a dialogue and also encourage others to chip in some funds as well.
We hope several of our service clubs would take this project to heart and earmark some money for this purpose. The funds could then be held in a special account with Melissa Lampe, executive director of the Watertown Main Street program. As the funds collected grow, so will the excitement and additional donors will likely step up to the plate as well.
Melissa mentioned to me that the $50,000 to $75,000 cost of total replacement of the current decorations might seems like a large undertaking, but it is a community-wide project. She also pointed out that just four years ago the community raised $27,500 in four short months to construct a new Santa House.
So, how about a “stemwinder” in a few service clubs identifying this project as a worthy one and then get the organization to commit some funds, potentially over a two-year period to make an even greater impact.
It would also make sense if a couple of the foundations in our community would be able to step forward with a financial commitment. Once we get a few solid commitments, the fund can and will grow quickly.
This is one small part of the downtown revitalization currently under way, but it would certainly be a highly visible part of this complete makeover.
I know replacing the Christmas decorations has been a dream and a goal of Melissa’s for a long time. Let’s get behind this project and make it happen.
A fundraiser idea
While we’re talking about raising money for the Christmas decorations, one of our friends stopped us the other day and talked a few minutes about the Christmas decorations which she said were badly in need of replacement.
Then, she switched gears a bit, and said one way to raise funds would be to “auction off” the letters “Watertown Daily Times” that have been on the front of the newspaper’s office on Main Street for decades.
Those letters, she said, could be auctioned off one at a time, or possibly all at once. That was an interesting thought although we’re not sure what the successful bidders would do with them.
However, if these letters are to be saved for a future auction or for some other purpose, there will have to be some quick action.
Most of the buildings on that Main Street block have been razed and demolition of the Daily Times building, complete with the letters and my former office, can’t be far away.
There is some historical significance to the letters, seeing that the Daily Times offices were located there on Main Street for a century before being moved a couple blocks away on South First Street last year.
If this auction concept has merit, it could indeed raise some funds that could be earmarked for replacement of the Christmas decorations.
Just another interesting thought that was passed along to me this week.
TLS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.