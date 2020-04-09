Watertown Oconomowoc Trail
With the COVID-19 crisis having a real grip on everyone much of the city looks pretty quiet these days. But, one thing I’ve noticed is the number of people enjoying the outdoors in solitude or maybe with just one other person — a spouse, a child or a friend.
There’s certainly more people getting that spring fresh air by taking walks and getting on their bicycles for a little tour around town.
Last weekend I decided to get a look at the Watertown-Oconomowoc Interurban Trail and ended up walking 4 or 5 miles in some beautiful spring weather. If you have not walked or biked part of that trail yet, make it a priority. You won’t be disappointed.
The trailhead is located near the intersection of Clark and Humboldt streets where there is ample parking. From there you can just walk across the street 100 feet and you’re on the trail. The trail is level and the surface is small crushed stones, making walking easy. The level surface is a positive for walkers and bikers of all ages. This trail is actually the old right-of-way for old The Milwaukee Electric Railway & Light Co. that operated trolley cars between Watertown and Milwaukee back around 1900 until the line was abandoned in 1940.
The right-of-way is owned by Wisconsin Energy, but several years ago an agreement was reached for the line to be used for recreational purposes.
As you walk or bike along the trail, you get a different perspective of the city’s southwest side. You travel close to the city’s old landfill and the corner where mulch and reconditioned soil is stored. You also have a fairly close look at the Concord Generating Station just to the north of the trail which provides for peak power in the summer, travel past the Watertown Conservation Club grounds along the banks of the Rock River and then travel across the bridge over the Rock River and then toward Hustisford Road.
When a couple of us traveled the route on foot, we saw lots of signs that the spring transition is under way. We could see and hear frogs, saw the tiny eggs that will result in more frogs, lots of birds and other wildlife, marshy areas and much more.
It’s a relaxing way to spend an hour or two and get some exercise and fresh air.
So, if you’re feeling a bit cooped up by the COVID-19 restrictions, a little jaunt along the Interurban Trail might just be the antidote you are looking for.
And, while there were a fair number of people using the trail on bicycles, pushing little kids in strollers, jogging or just walking, there’s plenty of room for everyone and the 6 foot distance recommendation is not a problem.
This trail is yet another way Watertown is offering loads of quality of life opportunities.
Back to river ice
A few weeks ago I wrote that the ice went out on the Rock River on March 2 this year. The date was a pretty good estimate, but because my “routines” have changed since retiring last spring, it may have been off by a day or so.
Well, several people who live along the river contacted me and confirmed that March 2 was the likely date.
The ice going off the river is a sure sign of spring, and it is determined when there is a path of open water between the two dams in Watertown.
So, how does that date compare with past years?
Ice going out statistics have been kept at the Daily Times since 1942 and there are some interesting trends.
First of all, a year ago the ice went out on March 16 and then in in 2018, 2017 and 2016 the ice went out in late February. The year 1999 was the earliest ever when the ice went out on Feb. 11.
From 1942 to 1988, the ice went out only three times in the month of February. Those dates were in 1959, 1965 and 1972. But since 1998 it has gone out in February seven times.
Hmmm, could this be a sign of “global warming” right here in Watertown? We don’t know, and weather is pretty unpredictable but it is an interesting thought. Weather statistics are always interesting.
