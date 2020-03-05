Christmas decorations
Last week I wrote a bit about what I and others have mentioned would be a good community project — new Christmas decorations in downtown Watertown — especially if that could be accomplished within the same timeframe as the expansion and addition to the Watertown Public Library as well as the proposed development on the south side of the 100 block of of West Main Street.
Now, another downtown redevelopment project has been proposed. This one is at the Sharp Corner intersection of College Avenue and East Main Street. That’s the former location of a gas station and now a small parcel of land owned by the city and earmarked for an interesting small park in the heart of downtown Watertown.
In my original article of last week, I said different people had commented that our Christmas decorations in downtown Watertown just don’t have the sparkle and bright lights that they could have and certainly are not at the level of several other area communities.
Those observations were hardly my opinion alone. In fact I heard from others who shared those thoughts, and that’s a good thing.
One of the first people to contact me about last week’s column was our friend Melissa Lampe, executive director of the Watertown Main Street program. She echoed my feelings that the Christmas decorations in downtown Watertown do indeed need to be replaced with a brighter and more modern look
She mentioned, “I have heard complaints about our downtown decorations since I took over at Main Street program director,” but added that getting new decorations is not a simple task.
Melissa said the Main Street Program have been actively searching for replacement options and some solid ideas are being at least investigated.
The real issue here is the cost for replacing the existing ones. Melissa estimated to me that the cost could easily reach $50,000 or more if Church Street to College Avenue would be the area of focus. That length seems logical from my perspective.
Melissa has some sketches as to what the new Christmas lighting system might look like and we’ll take a look at those another time. There are also issues of connectivity to street lights which have been around for decades, extensive preliminary electrical work, how many decorations are needed and other issues.
So, if this kind of project is to get some traction, especially if it can be done in time to coincide with the completion of the library, the 100 block of West Main Street and the anticipated new park at College Avenue and Main Street (this one possibly completed as early as this summer), a way has to be found to put together over $50,000 from various sources.
It seems to me if we could get a combination of resources working together that $50,000, $60,000 or even $70,000 would not be insurmountable.
We hope a couple groups in town can work together and put some solid “seed money” into the project. Then, it would make sense if the city of Watertown could budget say $10,000 a year for two years. We would then be well on our way.
Watertown has several foundations, both public and private, that could possibly offer two year commitments that could further grow the pot of money for this purpose. Maybe the downtown businesses could each commit to a small amount of money over each of two years to further grow the fund.
The amount of money needed seems reasonable, especially when you consider the new Christmas decorations would probably last 15-20 years. Say they last 15 years and the cost is $70,000 (on the high side), we’re talking less than $5,000 a year!.
Melissa offered more information, which we’ll use another time. She assured me new Christmas decorations are a priority for the Main Street program. It’s just a matter of figuring out a way to pay for the initial cost.
We’re confident that new downtown Christmas decorations can become a reality if this community rallies and gets behind a project of this nature as it has so many times in the past.
If there are some ideas, especially financing ideas, send an email to me at tomschultznews@wdtimes.com. I’m sure there are lot of good ideas out there that just need to be brought to the forefront and I’ll be sure all the ideas will get into the right hands.
