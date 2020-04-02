Festival singer dies
Country music fans in Watertown and the area were saddened this past Sunday when the news media reported that Joe Diffie, the Grammy winning country music star, had died.
Diffie died just a couple days after announcing he had tested positive for the coronavirus and his death was attributed to the disease.
This newspaper carried the news of his death on Monday, and there was a brief mention that he did perform at Watertown Riverfest.
Joe Diffie was on the Riverfest stage on Friday, Aug. 7, 2009, just 11 years ago. It was a rare cool, rainy night at Riverfest which has become known for its excellent weather.
Temperatures at showtime were around 60 degrees and there was some drizzle but that didn’t stop the crowd from coming out to see this country music great.
It was a big crowd, considering the cool weather and rainy conditions, and Diffie lived up to his billing by performing a long list of his hits.
His show was one of the better country ones to entertain at Riverfest over the years and despite the weather, the festival had a great day with his music.
Where from here?
News of Joe Diffie’s death got a lot of people thinking about the upcoming edition of Watertown Riverfest and how it will be impacted by the coronavirus, which is wreaking havoc with normalcy throughout the country and is a severe health hazard everywhere.
As of right now, everything is full steam ahead for Riverfest, which is scheduled for Aug. 6-9. Most all of the contracts have been signed, including those for the bands or the carnival/midway, the porta potties, tents and the like.
All the committees are busy making plans for the annual event and although the steering committee has not met formally because of the coronavirus, that doesn’t mean things aren’t moving ahead as planned. The first in-person gathering of the entire committee typically happens in early to mid-May.
We’re only in the first week of April and the festival is four months away so a great deal can happen on the local health scene between now and then, but everyone on the committee remains optimistic the 34th annual festival will indeed take place as usual.
The closer we get to the festival dates, the closer the committee and local health officials, in addition to state officials will be looking at things.
Rest assured, the festival will go on if at all possible, but if health conditions at the time prohibit the event from happening, that decision would be announced well in advance.
So, at the present time, we’re all thinking positive that the virus will be in the past and the festival can go on.
By that time, we all think a good festival with lots of great music, food and beverages will be just what the public wants and needs. But, we’ll take no chances if conditions are not acceptable to health and committee members.
Other festivals
At the same time we monitor the Riverfest situation for this summer, we are watching closely what other festivals during the summer months are doing.
John Ertl, the Riverfest producer, told me in recent days that Jazz on the Vine, a stellar jazz festival on the grounds of the Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake, has cancelled this year’s event, which was scheduled for May 8, 9 and 10. John is the producer for that event and said it was a difficult decision, but the right one.
Polish Fest, which was scheduled for June 12-14 at the lakefront in Milwaukee, will be postponed to a yet-to-be-determined date.
Festa Italiana has announced its July 17-19 run at the Milwaukee Lakefront would be canceled for 2020, but return in 2021.
Summerfest had already announced the event will be moved to the fall this year in a modified schedule.
All of these major events are weeks or months before the Riverfest dates, and decisions had to be made sooner.
Riverfest has the advantage of time. As a result, the additional time may prove to be just what is needed to get our event off and running as planned.
All I can say is “stay tuned” and it’s a ‘go’ unless conditions at the time warrant a postponement or cancelation
But, we all have to think positive.
TLS
