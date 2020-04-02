Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
Monday, April 6 — 8 a.m., Riverfest Highlights 2019; 9 a.m., Randy Peterson at the senior center; 9:30 a.m., Maranatha Baptist University Chamber Singers performance; 11 a.m., St. Mark's regular service; Noon, Riverfest Highlights 2019;12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk; 2 p.m., Municipal Band Concerts in the Park; 6 p.m., St. Mark's service; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach;7:30 p.m., Sports Talk; 8 p.m., Brew City Wrestling in Riverside Park.
Tuesday, April 7 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd service; 9 a.m., Pastor Rodney Warnecke funeral service St. Johns; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., Carol's Kitchen; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist service; Noon, Immanuel Lutheran; 1 p.m., Randy Peterson at the senior center; 2 p.m., Watertown High School Dessert Concert; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd; 4 p.m., Pastor Rodney Warnecke funeral service St. Johns; 5 p.m., Carol's Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., Watertown High School Dessert Concert.
Wednesday, April 8 — 8 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 8:30 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran; 10 a.m., The Local Perspective; 10:30 a.m., Carol's Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; Noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Climate Change – The Real Story with Bob Lindmeier; 2:30 p.m., The Local Perspective; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown Church.
Thursday, April 9 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Carol's Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; Noon, St. Matthew's Church; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University Madrigal Concert; 2:30 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University Chamber Singers; 4 p.m., Randy Peterson at the senior center; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew's Church; 8 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8:30 p.m., Vape – What Parents Should Know presentation at Watertown High School.
Friday, April 10 — Christmas in April — 8 a.m., St. Luke's Church; 9 a.m., Douglas Winter Music Program; 9:30 a.m., Webster School Holiday Program; 10:30 a.m., Webster School holiday program; 11:30 a.m., Schurz holiday program; 12:30 p.m., Schurz kindergarten holiday concert; 1 p.m., "Keep Calm and Holiday On" Webster School holiday concert; 2 p.m., Riverside Middle School holiday choir concert; 3 p.m., St. Luke's; 4 p.m., Douglas winter music program; 9:30 a.m., Webster School holiday program; 10:30 a.m., Webster School holiday program; 11:30 a.m., Schurz holiday program; 12:30 p.m., Schurz kindergarten holiday concert; 1 p.m., "Keep Calm and Holiday On" Webster School holiday concert; 2 p.m., Riverside Middle School holiday choir concert.
Saturday, April 11 — Christmas in April — 8 a.m., The Chardon Polka Band “Holiday Special;” 8:30 a.m., The Chardon Polka Band “Christmas on Chardon Mountain;” 9 a.m., Carol's Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., The Chardon Polka Band “Christmas Mixdown;” Noon, Holiday Train 2018; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., The Chardon Polka Band “Holiday Special;” 2 p.m., The Chardon Polka Band “Christmas on Chardon Mountain;” 2:30 p.m., Immanuel Candlelight Christmas Concert 2019; 4 p.m., Riverside Middle School orchestra concert; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Watertown Parade of Lights; 6:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8 p.m., Municipal Band Christmas Concert; 9 p.m., Watertown High School holiday concert.
Sunday, April 12 — Christmas in April — 8 a.m., Euterpe Music Club “Songs of the Season;” 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew's; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran; Noon, Ask Aunt Ann 2019 Holiday Special; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke's; 9 p.m., Madison Area Concert Handbells.
