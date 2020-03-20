Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.
Monday, March 23 — 8 a.m., At the Library “The Packer’s Century Project” with Jim Rice; 9 a.m., Watertown High School girls basketball vs. Edgewood; 10 a.m., St. Mark’s Spanish service; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s Regular service; noon, Pheasants in Wisconsin; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk; 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School boys basketball vs. Edgewood; 3 p.m., Watertown High School boys basketball vs. Monroe; 4 p.m., At the Library “The Packer’s Century Project” with Jim Rice; 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Spanish service; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s regular service; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk; 8 p.m., Watertown High School girls basketball vs. Oregon.
Tuesday, March 24 — 8a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran service; 9 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist; noon, Immanuel Lutheran; 1 p.m., Watertown Daily Times 13th annual Spelling Bee; 2:30 p.m., Lebanon School presents “Swamped”; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 4 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran; 8 p.m., Lebanon School presents “Swamped.”
Wednesday, March 25 — 8 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 8:30 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran; 10 a.m., The Local Perspective; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Smith Group Town Square Presentation; 2 p.m., Right Tree, Right Spot; 2:30 p.m., The City Connection; 3 p.m., Building Vitality Forum at the Elks Lodge; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries; 9 p.m., The Local Perspective.
Thursday, March 26 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew’s Church; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Impressions on the Harp;” 2:30 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Folk Songs from Around the World;” 3:30 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Music by French Composers;” 4:30 p.m., Lebanon School presents “Swamped;” 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8:30 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Golden Oldies and More.”
Friday, March 27 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., Watertown High School concert and symphonic bands; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., Watertown High School 50th annual massed band concert; 12:30 p.m., Watertown High School dessert concert; 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School show choir spectacular 2019; 2:30 p.m., Lebanon School presents “Swamped;” 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 4 p.m., Watertown High School showcase concert at St. Henry’s; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Mayor McFarland’s weekly roundup; 6:30 p.m., The Local Perspective; 7 p.m., Reel Reviews — 2019 Movie Reviews; 7:30 p.m., Watertown High School Electrify Your Strings with Mark Wood 2019; 8:30 p.m., This Heart I Surrender live in Sheboygan.
Saturday, March 28 — 7:30 a.m., Mayor McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week;10:30 a.m., Fourth of July Parade 2019; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Watertown Daily Times 13th annual spelling bee; 3 p.m., Riverfest Highlights 2019; 4 p.m., Municipal Band Concert; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Lebanon School presents “Swamped;” 6:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8 p.m., Municipal Band Concert; 9 p.m., Riverfest Highlights 2019.
Sunday, March 29 — 8 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 8:30 a.m., Music for the Master; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. Marks Spanish Church; 1 p.m., St. Marks Regular Church; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church.
