Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.
Monday, April 13 – A day at the Watertown Public Library — 8 a.m., At the Library “Get Uke’d;” 9 a.m., At the Library “UFO’s of Wisconsin;” 10 a.m., At the Library “Inga Witscher from Around the Farm Table;” 11 a.m., St. Mark’s regular service; noon, At the Library “Berres Brothers Coffee Brewing;” 1 p.m., At the Library “Author Joy Ann Ribar;” 2:30 p.m., At the Library “Tyranena beer brewing;” 3:30 p.m., At the Library “Antique Appraisal with Mark Moran;” 4:30 p.m., Town Square Design Workshop at the library; 5 p.m., At the Library “Inga Witscher from Around the Farm Table;” 6 p.m., St. Mark’s regular service;7p.m., At the Library “Get Uke’d;” 8 p.m., At the Library “UFO’s of Wisconsin.” Tuesday, April 14 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 9 a.m., River Valley Church;10 a.m., Pet of the Week;10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church; 1 p.m., Randy Peterson at the senior center; 2 p.m., Marantha Baptist University madrigal concert; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University madrigal concert.
Wednesday, April 15 — Work Force Wednesday — 8 a.m., Marantha Baptist University business breakfast “Building Bridges” – Baker Rullman, Marquardt Village, Badgerland presentations; 9a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 10 a.m., Maranatha Baptist University Business Breakfast “Building Bridges” — Johnsonville, Bethesda, Wispac presentations; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University Business Breakfast “Building Bridges” – Glory Global, Ixonia Bank, Data Tek presentations; 2 p.m., Marantha Baptist University Business Breakfast “Building Bridges” – CNC Solutions, WRMC, Maas Brothers presentations; 2:30 p.m., The Local Perspective; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown Church; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown Church.
Thursday, April 16 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Watertown Redevelopment meeting; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Chris; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon,St. Matthew’s Church; 1 p.m., Watertown Redevelopment; 2 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University chamber singers;4 p.m., Randy Peterson at the senior center; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8:30 p.m., Watertown Redevelopment.
Friday, April 17 – Watertown Parades Day — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., Memorial Day Parade 2016; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., Fourth of July Parade 2019; 1 p.m., Fourth of July Parade 2017; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 4 p.m., Memorial Day Parade 2017; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Fourth of July Parade 2019; 8 p.m., Veterans Day 2018.
Saturday, April 18 — Watertown Summer Fun — 8 a.m., The Farmers Corner “Dr. Paul Dettloff, from Organic Valley;” 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10: 30 a.m., Ask Aunt Ann; 11 a.m., Harvest Market “Summer Rx for Health;” 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Praise in the Park 2018; 3 p.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Silken Amilia;” 4:30 p.m., Evan and Tom Leahy Band with Stas; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Ask Aunt Ann; 6:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8 p.m., Evan and Tom Leahy Band with Stas.
Sunday, April 19 — 8 a.m., Euterpe Music Club “Songs of the Season;” 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. Marks Maundy Thursday Church; 1 p.m., St. Marks Regular Church; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 p.m., Madison Area Concert Handbells, Christmas 2019.
