Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.
Monday, March 9 — 8 a.m., Reel Reviews — 2019 Movie Reviews; 8:30 a.m., Lebanon School presents “Swamped;” 9 a.m., The Farmer’s Corner; 10 a.m., St. Mark’s Spanish service; 11a.m., St. Mark’s Regular service; Noon, For Those Who Served; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk; 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School boys basketball versus Fort Atkinson; 2:30 p.m., Jefferson County board meeting; 4 p.m., RDA — Town Square Design presentation by Smith Group; 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Spanish service; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Regular service; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk; 8 p.m., For Those Who Served.
Tuesday, March 10 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran service; 9 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist service; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist service; Noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church; 1 p.m., Fourth of July Parade; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 4 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., Lebanon School presents “Swamped.”
Wednesday, March 11 — 8 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 8:30 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 10 a.m., For Those Who Served; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; Noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., The Local Perspective; 1:30 p.m., RDA — Town Square Design presentation by Smith Group; 2:30 p.m., Brew City Wrestling in Riverside Park; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., The Local Perspective.
Thursday, March 12 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; Noon, St. Matthew’s Church; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Battle of the Badges Softball Game; 3 p.m., Harvest Market “Taste of Harvest – Spring Edition;” 4:30 p.m., Vape — What Parents Should Know presentation; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8:30 p.m., Vape — What Parents Should Know presentation.
Friday, March 13 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., RDA — Town Square Design presentation by Smith Group; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11a.m., The Local Perspective; 11:30 a.m., Vape — What Parents Should Know presentation; Noon, Harvest Market “Farm to Table;” 1:30 p.m., Harvest Market “Mediterranean Diet: Greece and Italy;” 2:30 p.m., Reel Reviews — 2019 Movie Reviews; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 4 p.m., RDA — Town Square Design presentation by Smith Group; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Mayor McFarland’s Weekly Roundup; 6:30 p.m., The Local Perspective; 7 p.m., Lebanon School presents “Swamped;” 7:30 p.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Marcus Klein;” 8:30 p.m., This Heart I Surrender LIVE in Sheboygan.
Saturday, March 14 — 7:30 a.m., Mayor McFarland’s Weekly Roundup; 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., Lebanon School presents “Swamped;” 11 a.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Marcus Klein;” Noon, For Those Who Served; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School boys basketball versus Stoughton; 3 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Folk Songs from Around the World;” 4 p.m., Lebanon School presents “Swamped;” 4:30 p.m., Reel Reviews — 2019 Movie Reviews; 5p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., For Those Who Served; 6:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8 p.m., Lebanon School presents “Swamped;” 8:30 p.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Marcus Klein.”
Sunday, March 15 — 8 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 8:30 a.m., Music for the Master; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; Noon, St. Marks Spanish Church; 1 p.m., St. Marks Regular Church; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.