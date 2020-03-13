Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.
Monday, March 16 — 8 a.m., Reel Reviews — 2019 movie reviews; 8:30 a.m., Lebanon School presents “Swamped;” 9 a.m., The Farmer’s Corner; 10 a.m., St. Mark’s Spanish service; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s regular service; noon, For Those Who Served; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk; 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School boys basketball versus Fort Atkinson; 2:30 p.m., Dementia Presentation at the senior center; 4 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Impressions on the Harp;” 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Spanish service; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s regular service; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk; 8 p.m., For Those Who Served.
Tuesday, March 17 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran service; 9 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist service; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist service; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church; 1 p.m., Dementia Presentation at the senior center; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 4 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., Lebanon School presents “Swamped.”
Wednesday, March 18 — 8 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 8:30 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran; 10 a.m., For Those Who Served; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., The Local Perspective; 1:30 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Impressions on the Harp;” 2:30 p.m., Brew City Wrestling in Riverside Park; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries; 9 p.m., The Local Perspective.
Thursday, March 19 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew’s Church; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Battle of the Badges Softball Game; 3 p.m., Harvest Market “Taste of Harvest – Spring Edition;” 4:30 p.m., Vape — What Parents Should Know presentation; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8:30 p.m., Vape — What Parents Should Know presentation.
Friday, March 20 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., Euterpe Music Club “Impressions on the Harp;” 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., The Local Perspective; 11:30 a.m., Vape — What Parents Should Know presentation; noon, Harvest Market “Farm to Table;” 1:30 p.m., Harvest Market “Mediterranean Diet: Greece and Italy;” 2:30 p.m., Reel Reviews — 2019 Movie Reviews; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 4 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Impressions on the Harp;” 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Mayor McFarland’s weekly roundup; 6:30 p.m., The Local Perspective; 7 p.m., Lebanon School presents “Swamped;” 7:30 p.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Marcus Klein;” 8:30 p.m., This Heart I Surrender live in Sheboygan.
Saturday, March 21 — 7:30 a.m., Mayor McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., Lebanon School presents “Swamped;” 11 a.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Marcus Klein;” noon, For Those Who Served; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School boys basketball vs. Stoughton; 3 p.m., Dementia Presentation at the senior center; 4 p.m., Lebanon School presents “Swamped;” 4:30 p.m., Reel Reviews — 2019 Movie Reviews; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., For Those Who Served; 6:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8 p.m., Lebanon School presents “Swamped;” 8:30 p.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Marcus Klein.”
Sunday, March 22 — 8 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 8:30 a.m., Music for the Master; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. Marks Spanish service;1 p.m., St. Marks regular service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.