LAKE MILLS — A candidates forum for the Lake Mills School Board candidates set for April 1 has been canceled. It was to be hosted by the Citizen Advocates for Public Education.
Amy Litscher and Melissa Roglitz-Walker will be on the ballot for the Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education. The seat is being vacated by Dr. Richard Mason, current board president.
The election is set for April 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.