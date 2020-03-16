Red Cross looks for help amid COVID-19 pandemic

With concerns of COVID-19 cases rising in the United States, the American Red Cross is struggling to maintain its results in local blood drives.
The American Red Cross is urging healthy, eligible individuals to give blood or platelets now to help prevent blood shortages that could result from lower participation. According to Laura McGuire, external communications manager for American Red Cross, the organization has seen an increase in drive cancellations causing a decrease in blood donations.
“Over the last few days, we have seen blood drive cancellations grow at a concerning rate,” McGuire said. “Increasingly troubling is that we expect this number to continue to grow with the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, making it difficult to sustain the blood supply for patients in need.”
According to McGuire, as of Friday the American Red Cross has seen approximately 600 blood drive cancellations, resulting in the approximately 18,000 fewer blood donations. It isn’t going well in Wisconsin either, with seven cancellations throughout the state due to COVID-19 concerns, resulting in 241 uncollected donations, according to McGuire.
McGuire said the group is expecting the number to grow in the state.
“As the number of COVID-19 cases grow here in Wisconsin we do expect that number to increase unfortunately. That’s why we are asking organizations to please keep their blood drives and for donors to continue to give,” McGuire said. “Together, we must ensure a readily available blood supply for patients who are counting on us.”
Ixonia City Hall recently held a blood drive on Thursday. According to city officials the drive collected 26 pints of blood, which was lower than their January numbers.
There are five blood drives scheduled in the area until April 14.
The drives are as follows: On March 17, there will be drives at Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W. Main St., and Lake Mills High School, 615 Catlin Drive in Lake Mills; Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive, will hold a blood drive on March 24. Sullivan Elementary School, 618 Bakertown Road in Sullivan, will host a blood drive on March 31; and Lake Mills City Hall, 200 Water St. in Lake Mills, will hold a drive on April 14. A scheduled April 15 blood drive at Marquardt Village was cancelled.
Marantha Baptist University and Lake Mills City Hall said the drives will go as scheduled.
Calls to Lake Mills High School, Watertown Regional Medical Center, Sullivan Elementary School and Marquardt Village were not returned by press time.
