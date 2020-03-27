MADISON – A Watertown couple has broadened its legal fight against three companies involved in the demolition of a vacant factory next door to their home, which they allege released toxic chemicals contaminating their property and the former factory site.
According to court documents:
William and Nancy Liebhart, own three houses in the 1100 block of S. 3rd St., including their home, which is behind the former Levi-Heavy Duty Electric Co. factory at 304 Hart St. The factory produced heat-treating furnaces, transformers and hot plates beginning in the 1950s until 1971. All operations ceased in 2005.
SPX Corp., of Charlotte, N.C., purchased the 5.3-acre property in 1998 and in 2009, retained TRC Environmental Corp. to conduct an environmental site assessment ,which found polychlorinated biphenyls, PCBs, a toxic substance, in the concrete floor of the plant. In November 2014, TRC submitted plan to the Environmental Protection Agency on behalf SPX to demolish the Hart St. factory. Months later, the EPA approved the plan.
As required by EPA regulations, the plan included removing PCBs in concentrations above 50 parts per million for disposal in a licensed landfill.
Apollo Dismantling Services was hired to level the site, which was completed in March 2015. A draft report of the demolition the companies filed with the EPA in early 2016 stated that they properly disposed of the majority of the PCBs off-site
However, a federal lawsuit the Liebharts filed in 2016 alleged the three companies knew only a small amount of the remaining PCBs were taken off-site and the majority were buried on the demolition site.
The head of Apollo Dismantling testified in a deposition in that suit that he knew that only some of the PCBs that were to be hauled away were instead buried on site.
The companies sought dismissal of the suit, which District Judge James Peterson granted in 2018 finding that the Liebharts suit lacked sufficient proof of the companies’ wrongdoing. The Liebharts appealed and a federal appeals court returned the suit to Peterson, concluding that he set the “bar too high” for the Liebharts to prove that a violation of federal pollution law occurred next door to them.
Earlier this year, Peterson again dismissed the suit and the Liebharts’ second appeal is pending in a federal appeals court in Chicago.
Earlier this month, the Liebharts filed suit in Jefferson County Circuit Court against the three companies contending they violated their own demolition plan by not controlling dust, which temporarily resulted in respiratory problems for the Liebharts and contaminated their property.
The demolition occurred in January 2016, and the building wasn’t sprayed with water to control the PCB-laden dust due to freezing temperatures the suit said.
The demolition dust darkened snow on the Liebharts’ property and other nearby properties, which was noted by a Watertown Health Department employee, according to the suit.
The nuisance and trespass claims the Liebharts filed in Jefferson County court had been dismissed from the first federal suit they filed.
Also this month, the Liebharts filed a second suit in federal court contending the three firms violated state and federal regulations by burying PCBs on the demolition site.
Some PCBs, in concentrations far exceeding the 50 parts per million threshold for removal, likely migrated off-site when a storm sewer inlet on the north side of the property was destroyed during the demolition. Sediment containing PCBs clogged the storm sewer inlet and flooded the Liebharts’ property and others. The storm water sewer empties into the Rock River about 300 feet west of the demolition site.
The suit contends the buried PCBs are continuing to drain directly into the Rock River, due to the huge volume buried on the site and will continue to unless the court orders the companies to remove all illegally buried PCBs.
PCBs have been strictly regulated since the 1980s as they pose a substantial hazard to human health and the environment if not properly managed and disposed.
The suit alleged each company contributed the handling and burying of PCBs in a way which endangers human health.
Federal law allows citizens to file lawsuits against alleged polluters if state and federal authorities haven’t already done so.
The three companies were sent notice in August of the Liebharts filing a second suit. The EPA, Gov. Tony Evers and the DNR were also notified and have not taken any action in response to the Liebharts’ allegations.
The Liebharts moved elsewhere in Jefferson County after the demolition, said their attorney, David Peterson of Waukesha.
“The Liebharts want the contamination removed and want to live in their house,” he said Tuesday.
SPX, Apollo and TRC haven’t formally answered the Liebharts’ second federal suit.
Paul Clegg, a SPX vice president, said Tuesday that the firm doesn’t comment on pending litigation other than, “We’re confident in our position.”
The Liebharts’ second federal suit seeks an injunction requiring the three companies to remove all PCBs buried on the demolition site and properly dispose them.
Also, $37,500 in civil penalties for each EPA violation occurring between Dec. 6, 2013 and Nov. 2, 2015 and daily civil penalties of $75,868 or each violation occurring after Nov. 2, 2015.
The suit in Jefferson County also seeks a court order for the removal of PCBs and like the first federal suit, unspecified amounts for damages to the Liebharts’ health and property caused by the demolition. -30-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.