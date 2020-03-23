As the COVID-19 pandemic has made its way through Wisconsin, changing life as it progresses, members of the Watertown religious community have been at the forefront of the issue.
In times of trouble, many people turn to their religious advisers for guidance and peace. Although many area religious venues have been forced to adjust their services and have moved mostly online, people are still looking to Watertown’s religious leaders for words of wisdom to help alleviate their worries.
“What people fear the most is the loss of security and control. This pandemic is threatening their work, their health, and their retirement savings. It threatens their friends and family members. It threatens us on any number of levels,” Good Shepard Lutheran Pastor David Groth said. “It has reminded us what government can and cannot do for us. Perhaps this is one reason why some of the shelves of grocery stores have been emptied; it’s an attempt to regain control over a situation for which we have little control.”
Groth said with the practice of social distancing, it is hard for people due to the isolation it promotes. During this time, his church is encouraging its members to “love and serve their neighbors,” specifically through arranging a team of people to check in on older members who live alone, pray with them over the phone and to remind them they are not alone. They are also working to arrange another team to run absolutely necessary errands for those who need it.
“This particular crisis isolates us. It locks us in our homes and is teaching us social distancing, which is not natural for us as people or Christians. Therefore the church has to think in new ways of being church,” Groth said. “The church has never been a building, but has always been the people of God. This crisis is reminding us of that truth and forcing us to think in new ways of how we can be the people of God during a pandemic.”
Rev. Todd Iverson, who is the Pastor at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, had a similar message of love for his members.
“Remember this gem from scripture: ‘For this is the message you have heard from the beginning, that we should love one another.’ (1 John 3.11). Let’s live by that in these strangest of days,” Iverson said in a message to his members.
With isolation being one of the hardest issues to overcome for people during the pandemic, many religious groups have made an effort to try to relieve that loneliness.
“Our main goal in all of this is to protect the most vulnerable that are in our midst. While we realize that isolation is very difficult, it is for those susceptible people that we have chosen to do this,” Lead Pastor at River Valley Alliance Church David Zimmermann said. “We will continue creative efforts to diminish everyone’s feelings of separation. Above all we want to emphasize Jesus’ very real presence with all of his follower’s during these difficult times. For the time being, we are trusting God and washing our hands!”
Although the national news is filled with the economic impact of COVID-19 such as job loss, what local churches have heard mostly instead is about the uncertainty of the pandemic.
“I would say that at this point it still seems too soon for folks to be feeling the effects of the virus or the economic impact (although they are beginning to feel it). At this point, it seems like we are dealing more with the anxiety that comes from the uncertainty of not knowing exactly what the effects are actually going to be,” St. Luke’s Lutheran Pastor Justin Cloute said. “The message we have been sharing at St. Luke’s is, ‘Yes,’ there will be fear. There will be fear over our own health and the health of loved ones. There will be fear over lost wages and a failing economy. There will be fear that things will never be the same, but ‘perfect love drives out all fear’ (1 John 4:18) not our perfect love, but our Savior’s perfect love for all people. In times of crisis like this, everyone knows that they should look out for others and help them in whatever way we can. As followers of Jesus, we have the reason to do this.”
Overall, the situation is as new of territory for these leaders as it is for any of their followers. Many are finding new ways to reach out to members.
Pastor Robert Koepcke of First Congregational Church, which recorded their first ever streamed service Friday, said although the process is different, it has benefits.
“This should help us long-term. I’m excited about this. Once we practice more we might keep it up for those who can’t attend our services,” Koepcke said. “In some ways (streaming) is easier because it’s all in your imagination and I am only talking to one person. It feels more personal in a way. In one hand, we’re more distant, but I can look into their eyes even when they’re not there.”
St. John’s Lutheran Church Pastor Tim Mueller definitely felt different presenting his service without being face-to-face.
“Our people were able to get a professional live streaming and recording up and running of our service yesterday. We did not have that means before. We are now up and running on social media, radio and other avenues. Services will be recorded and available online anytime,” Mueller said. “It is so strange conducting a service with no one physically there except those that have to be to run the service.”
