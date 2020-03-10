Waterloo council receives road report

WATERLOO – Information regarding a recent Standards and Poor’s Global Ratings report prepared for the city of Waterloo was presented to the Waterloo Common Council during Thursday’s regular council session.
“This report is the first from S&P Global since 2014, when the city received an upgrade to ‘AA’. In the 2014-18 period, the municipality implemented a strategy of minimizing debt service by funding as much as possible through inter-fund transfers,” Waterloo city Clerk and Treasurer Mo Hansen stated in a March 5 written statement to the council.
Costly, but necessary, street and utility improvements to State Highway 19, Mill Street, Cleveland Street and Porter Street occurred during the 2014-18 time period and were funded with cash without layering debt and interest payments for current or future taxpayers.
“It does report that they (S&P Global Ratings) are downgrading the city of Waterloo one level,” Hansen said during Thursday’s meeting regarding the city’s rating change from “AA” to “A+”.
The lower rating is considered a credit rating that S&P Global Ratings reports to the municipal bond market as a method of communication.
“It’s basically the municipal version of a credit score,” Hansen said in regards to the city of Waterloo’s S&P Global Ratings report rating.
The city of Waterloo hasn’t gone to the municipal bond market for general obligation debt since 2010 and currently has debt payments that are bonds off of bank notes.
“In the coming weeks, working with our long-time financial advisor Ehlers and Associates, Inc., a 2020 financing package will be presented to the (Waterloo Common) council for consideration. It will include carefully structured debt which will be sustainable going forward,” Hansen concluded in his March 5 written statement.
Additional information regarding the S&P Global Ratings report will presented during the March 19 regular council meeting.
In other business, the council denied a winter on-street parking permit to John Yerke of 520 Bradford Drive.
During the Feb. 20 regular council meeting, the council had tabled Yerke’s request pending further information regarding driveway and garage space.
Hansen has made three attempts to contact Yerke regarding his winter on-street parking permit request and received an e-mail address as a response and did not talk to him directly.
Winter parking regulations end April 1 and Yerke has been made aware that his winter on-street parking permit payment is non-refundable.
Alderman Tim Thomas noted his concerns with Yerke being notified three different times and not speaking with Hansen or the council regarding their questions about his driveway and garage space.
Alderwomen Jeanette Petts and Angie Stinnett both voted “yes” in granting the permit to Yerke with Aldermen Thomas, Jason Schoenwetter, Eric Rhynes, Charles Kuhl and Ron Griffin all casting “no” votes.
In other business, the council approved a 2020 summer internship in an amount not to exceed $2,000 through the clerk/treasurer’s office.
Alyssa Spies, a freshman at Marquette University studying criminal justice, will begin the internship on May 11. Upon completion of the internship, Spies will provide a presentation to the city of Waterloo and receive a mayoral letter of recommendation from Mayor Jeni Quimby.
The first day to vote an absentee ballot for the April 7 election is March 17 at the clerk’s office and the deadline for an absentee ballot application by mail is 5 p.m. on April 2.
All council members were present and the next regular council meeting is scheduled for March 19 at 7 p.m. at city hall.
