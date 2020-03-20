JEFFERSON — It was one of the shortest meetings ever of the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, but it was also among its most all-encompassing and impactful.
Thursday morning’s special session of the board allowed supervisors to confirm an emergency declaration related to COVID-19 that was made Friday by its chairman, Jim Schroeder. The declaration, in part, allows Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier to utilize contingency funds and reserve balances to maintain continuity of county operations. Wehmeier may now also amend or suspend personnel policies in the best interest of public and employee safety, and continuing operations of the county.
Supervisors also approved a resolution allowing remote participation for meetings, with Wehmeier informing them of procedural updates for county courthouse and other governmental operations through the coronavirus pandemic.
The board met despite several of its members being absent, or participating by phone. Missing were Richard Jones, Mary Roberts, Mike Kelly, Dan Herbst, Lloyd Zastrow and Peter Hartz. Participating by phone were Augie Tietz, Kirk Lund, Laura Payne, Jim Mode and Dick Schultz.
According to Wehmeier, the county is continuing to communicate with staff members who may need to work remotely, and the courts are utilizing teleconferencing technology to minimize the flow of people into the courthouse.
He said courthouse security is doing its best to limit the number of members of the public who are in the courthouse for business at any given time to 10.
A sign posted prominently, and repeatedly at the courthouse entrance stated the county is suspending its passport, DNR license and Department of Motor Vehicles services, while limiting its public notary services. Those needing them are asked to check the county’s website for updates on when they will be reinstated. Many services provided by the county’s health, human services and veterans services departments are being conducted remotely. Aging and Disability Resource Center dining has been closed, but delivery is being offered.
As of Monday, “non-essential services are not being provided until further notice,” signs at the courthouse entrance stated.
“We are doing all we can to eliminate face-to-face contact,” Wehmeier said.
According to Wehmeier, Jefferson County is working with its many partners in the community, such as municipal governments, schools and first responders, to ensure services are provided while its staff and the public are protected from Coronavirus infection. He also said Personal Protection Equipment is being sought for use when the county sees its first COVID-19 cases.
“We’ve had people steal toilet paper from the county courthouse bathrooms,” Wehmeier said, adding he felt the need to inject that light humor into what was a serious and somber meeting which saw more of its experienced, elder supervisors absent and participating by phone than ever before.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeff Parker reported operations in the jail have been modified significantly since the outbreak of COVID-19. There are no longer professional visits related to GED’s and the Jefferson County Literacy Council. He also said the jail’s Huber inmates may be placed on GPS monitoring, rather than being received to sleep at the jail. Huber inmates frequently leave the secure facility to work, then return.
Parker also said road deputies are using a prioritization system for complaints. For less-serious matters, the deputies are dealing with the public by phone.
According to Wehmeier, options for greater use of absentee balloting is being explored for the April election, should it take place.
He said county employee’s travel out of state and country is being eliminated whenever possible and anyone who returns from such trips will be placed on a standard quarantine of 14 days.
The administrator said only county meetings in which specific action items will be addressed will be held. Others, without specific action items, will be cancelled or postponed.
“The biggest goal is to maintain our levels of services to the public,” Wehmeier said. “Our goal is to stay open.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.