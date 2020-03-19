JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Common Council met in regular session Tuesday and approved an emergency declaration for the city related to the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The declaration recognizes the virus poses “extreme risk” of person-to-person transmission throughout the country and significantly affects the life and health of all people and the economy.
“It is a disaster that impacts health, security and safety of people” and the city administrator and chief of police are now permitted to have powers that they may use to protect the public in the best ways possible.
The council also approved resolutions that awarded sewer televising equipment and a contract for swimming pool resurfacing.
A discussion related to the VFW recreation center kitchen was postponed.
