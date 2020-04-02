MADISON – Wisconsin voters have requested well in excess of 1 million absentee ballots as the state prepares to hold the April 7 election, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
As of Wednesday morning, 1,053,556 absentee applications have been received by Wisconsin municipal clerks, with 1,028,734 sent and 387,833 returned so far.
It’s important to note that this number does not include absentee ballot requests that have not yet been entered into the state system by clerks, such as emailed requests, mailed requests, or requests by voters that require the clerk to approve the photo ID, meaning the number of requests may be much higher.
“We remain encouraged that so many voters have requested absentee ballots, especially through the MyVote Wisconsin website,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official. “We want everyone who is eligible and who wants to vote to be able to do so safely. Absentee voting will also greatly reduce crowds at polling places on Election Day, which will make social distancing much easier.”
