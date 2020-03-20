JEFFERSON — Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ has submitted a letter of resignation to Governor Tony Evers, but will be continuing to work with the state in its Wisconsin Department of Justice as director of the Criminal Litigation Unit.
Her resignation from the DA's post is effective April 24 at 4:30 p.m.
Happ was elected as Jefferson County District Attorney on Nov. 4, 2008.
In her letter to Governor Evers, Happ wrote, “It has truly been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Jefferson County and the State of Wisconsin over the past eleven years.”
Happ also said she was looking forward to continuing her public service to the State of Wisconsin in the Department of Justice.
Evers will now be responsible for appointing Happ's replacement.
