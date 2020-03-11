JUNEAU — A 36-year-old Beaver Dam man shot by police during a domestic incident was sentenced to nine months in jail Monday. He was also sentenced to three months probation.
In December, a Dodge County jury found Richard Henke guilty of felony intentionally pointing a firearm at law enforcement personnel and misdemeanor disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments. The jury found he was not guilty on counts of battery or threat to law enforcement, and resisting an officer and causing substantial bodily harm.
According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the Henke residence in October 2018 after a call to 911 from a child. The first officer entered the home, observed a physical altercation with a screaming woman and described the suspect with a blank stare and eyes that were “black and evil.” Henke pushed the woman into a bedroom, the officer lost site of them and then advanced into the bedroom only to be attacked by two dogs.
Henke was then observed in a crouching position against a wall pointing a rifle at the officer, who unloaded his weapon then dove into another bedroom. Henke sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being wounded in his lower extremities. Additional law enforcement personnel then arrived and arrested Henke. The officer sustained bruises and scratches, but was otherwise not physically injured. The district attorney ruled the officer’s actions were justified.
At trial, the prosecution presented evidence that the defendant had a 0.28 blood alcohol level when he pointed the firearm at the officer. The prosecution also argued that pointing the firearm was an attempt to get the officer to kill him. Henke had become suicidal due to mental health problems he developed during his military service.
“While I deeply respect the defendant’s military service and the fact that he has suffered mentally as a result of it, I also have to consider how this has impacted the officer and his family,” said Kurt Klomberg, Dodge County district attorney. “If a person points a firearm at an officer, and that officer discharges his firearm in response, there should be a significant term of incarceration.”
