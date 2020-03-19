Warning — crusty old cliche ahead: “Necessity is the mother of invention.”
With that in mind, Watertown restaurants and taverns are adapting to the rapidly changing COVID-19 environment by doing some things they haven’t normally done. Some are even learning about business options they did not know were open to them.
Craig Perschke, co-owner of Bismarck’s Main Street Bar in downtown Watertown with his brother, Jeff, said the Watertown Police Department showed up at the bar Tuesday and informed staff that they and others would no longer be permitted to admit patrons to sit down in the establishment. They can, however, do carryout and he is even planning on beginning a new delivery service, during select hours, for food and individual servings of alcohol, including beer and wine.
“I didn’t even know that we could (offer beer and wine) as delivery options until the police told my staff that we could,” Perschke said. “It has to be in individual bottles and we have to bag it up, of course.”
Although the popular lunch spot, for the foreseeable future, cannot admit patrons for sit-down meals, carryouts are available during the usual hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“We’re going to try a delivery service Friday and Saturday, and that is something we’ve never done,” Perschke said. “We are trying to give our employees some hours to work, but we will only be doing it for lunch and dinner. We will have to tack on a little delivery charge, which some of the large chains (are suspending), but unfortunately we can’t. I just want to break even and continue to serve the people who need food. We’re here for the public.”
A few blocks to the east, at Amado’s Mexican restaurant, Mary Fuentes lamented the state of affairs, saying she and her colleagues have not experienced a business environment as challenging as the current one in their 30 years of operation in Watertown.
“We are doing some carryout business,” Fuentes said, adding she is paying to keep a cook on duty, “but I’m not sure how long we can keep it up. This is scary. We can do it, maybe for the next two weeks. But why would we want to keep losing money? This (restaurant) is all we’ve ever done. The bills don’t stop coming in and who knows how long this will go on?”
At Taqueria Maria’s the carryout business was running steadily on Wednesday afternoon, but, somewhat eerily, none of the brightly colored chairs in the dining room were occupied.
Paolo Montenegro, a server at the establishment, said she remains optimistic, because the business recently began operation of a taco truck that has been doing well. She said it continues to be a mobile, go-to place for Watertown’s lovers of Mexican cuisine.
“Our taco truck will be out as much as possible,” Montenegro said. “It really does help.”
She said the problems with being in the restaurant business these days are many, but are compounded by the fact that many people are out now of work because of the COVID-19 threat and cannot afford to purchase prepared, carryout meals.
Terri Schauer, of Zweig’s Grill, said the business, which as been in existence since 1946, is suffering like all the rest of the city’s restaurants at the moment. She said she thinks business is down by about 50 percent or more. She also said she is finding ways to adapt to the new business environment.
“We are now only doing carryout and I’ve actually been going out into the parking lot to take orders at cars,” Schauer said. “We are piecing things together. We invite people to call and order, then come in and pick it up. Come on down, or call, and we will come out and take your order. Any business is good business and we sure can use it. This is completely insane and scary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.