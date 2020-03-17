JUNEAU — The Dodge County Traffic Safety Commission is reminding residents to stay safe throughout the spring season by remembering one important piece of advice: Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.
If one plans to drink alcoholic beverages, it’s essential that they plan for a designated driver. In 2018 alone, 73 people were killed in drunk driving crashes over the St. Paddy’s Day holiday period alone.
For this reason, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Traffic Safety Commission are teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving because even one drink can be one too many.
“We want our community to enjoy the spring season but we expect drivers to take responsibility for their actions” said Sheriff Dale Schmidt. “If you’ve been drinking, make the right choice to find a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely. Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself: Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving. If you feel a buzz, you are in no shape to drive.”
According to NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, 36,560 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2018 and 29% (10,511) of those fatalities occurred in crashes during which a driver had a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit of .08.
In 2018 alone, 73 people (39% of all crash fatalities) were killed in drunk driving crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period. The early hours of March 18, 2018 didn’t fare much better. Between midnight and 5:59 a.m. over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period in 2018, more than three out of five (62%) crash fatalities involved a drunk driver. In fact, from 2014 to 2018, 249 lives were lost due to drunk driving crashes. Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly as lack of attention to their surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of getting hit by a vehicle.
“Drunk and impaired drivers are often a problem on our roads and we especially hate to see them out on the roads as people are out enjoying the longer and warmer days of spring,” said Traffic Safety Coordinator Scott Smith. “People need to know that they can go out for a night of fun and return home safely. Don’t be the reason someone — including yourself — doesn’t get home. Don’t let any celebration or get together with friends and family, become an anniversary of a tragic night.”
Drunk driving is not the only risk on the road. Drug impaired driving is also an increasing problem for men and for women alike. If drivers are impaired by any substance — alcohol or other drugs — they should not get behind the wheel of a vehicle. “It is illegal in all states to drive impaired by alcohol or drugs,” Schmidt said. “Remember driving while impaired is illegal. Period. The bottom line is this: If you feel different, you drive different. It’s that simple.”
“Party with a plan,” Smith said. “Plan ahead. Be honest with yourself: You know whether you’ll be drinking. If you plan to drink, plan for a sober driver to take you home. Is it your turn to be the designated driver? Take that role seriously — your friends are relying on you.” It’s essential to plan a sober ride in advance if the holiday celebration will include alcohol. The alternative could change your life, not to mention the lives of your passengers, of pedestrians or of other drivers and passengers nearby.
This spring, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Dodge County Traffic Safety Commission and NHTSA urge drivers to designate a sober driver before heading out for the evening. If you plan on drinking, plan on not driving.
Buzzed driving is drunk driving. For more information, visit:
www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov
