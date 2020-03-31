The Watertown clerk/treasurer is calling on residents of the City of Watertown willing to serve as poll workers for the April 7 election to replace poll workers who are unable to serve due to age or health concerns due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
In Wisconsin, election inspectors are appointed at the municipal level. Anyone who is interested in working should contact the clerk’s office immediately at elissaf@cityofwatertown.org or 920-262- 4007.
Municipal clerks will provide training for any new election inspectors before the election.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are working to provide local election officials with guidance for ways to conduct the election safely and securely.
The city is working on ensuring proper social distancing will be adhered to, where possible, has developed a cleaning plan, and is developing a “shield” to provide a barrier between a poll worker and voter.
Voter turnout at the polling place is expected to be much lower than normal, but workers are still needed to process a much higher number of absentee ballots than normal.
Hard to believe City of Watertown still thinking of public voting! Wouldn't it be best to suggest citizens request the ABSENTEE VOTE via mail? I receive ours within a few days and it even included a self-addressed, stamped envelope. WE DO HAVE cases in Dodge and Jefferson Counties (CV-19) and they are rising and counties say there are not enough test kits available. And are NOT sharing number of those who do test positive (?) PLEASE PUSH THE ABSENTEE VOTING instead of having our citizens go out in public in this way!!
