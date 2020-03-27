There are some communities who are struggling to find candidates to run with only a few days to go before April 7.
Juneau, Hustisford and Reeseville are looking for write-in candidates to fill their open positions.
Juneau Clerk/Treasurer Shawn Hart said there are no registered write-in candidates for Aldermanic Districts 1 and 2. While Aldermanic District 1 calls for one write-in candidate, district 2 needs two candidates, respectively.
Hart said in order to be a write-in candidate for the City of Juneau an individual needs to file the campaign finance registration before noon April 3 at Juneau City Hall, 150 Miller St.
“I encourage the citizens of Juneau to run for office,” Hart said. “It is one of the best ways someone can give back to their community. As a leader in the community, you will be in the position to bring about change and create a positive impact in your community.”
Hart said an individual does not to be a registered write-in for someone to vote for the person. He said all write-in candidates will be counted and the winner would be contacted. If the winner does not accept the seat, it becomes a vacancy. The winner is not obligated to accept the seat.
“The only benefit of being a registered write-in, is you are able to campaign as a write-in voter, and voters may ask for a list of registered write-in candidates, which the clerk or election inspector will give to those who ask,” Hart said. “An election worker or clerk is not allowed to tell the voter verbally they must be handed a written list of those registered.”
In the Village of Reeseville, there are three vacant trustee positions with one incumbent, Chris Abell, running for a position.
Reeseville Village President Brian Miller has been serving the Reeseville public for 30 years with five of them as village president.
“It’s hard to get people interested and willing to serve,” Miller said. “Everybody has an idea how to do things right, but they don’t want to do the job.”
He said Reeseville is a “bedroom community” where residents live there, but work elsewhere.
“They don’t want to be bothered,” Miller said. “Nobody wants to give up their time. I often tell people, ‘You’re welcome to come and to attend any meeting.’ No one shows up. I don’t know what to say to people to get them interested in running.”
He said the village board is made up of seven voting members consisting of six trustees and one board president. Miller said he would like those numbers on the board to remain, but they likely could change.
“I hope we would not have to make a change because the board members also fill positions on the various committees, too,” he said. “That would mean a lot of extra work if we have fewer board members.”
Hustisford has been more fortunate.
Hustisford Village Clerk/Treasurer Kim Hopfinger said there are two individuals, Ted Englebart and Cynthia Stroessner, running for three trustee seats. She said one individual, Andrew Buchanan, filled out the documents to run as a write-in candidate.
Hustisford Deputy Clerk Charity Grulke said the village is “lucky” to get the write-in candidate for the spring primary.
“We do have him running as a write-in candidate,” she said. “It’s good he stepped up to run.”
To be a registered write-in candidate for an election, all local office candidates must file a campaign registration statement with their local clerk by noon April 3, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.